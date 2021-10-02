Microsoft reveals pricing details for Office 2021

We may be in the tail end of 2021, but Microsoft is on the verge of releasing the latest edition of the non-subscription version of its office suite bearing this year in its name. Microsoft Office 2021 is due for release on October 5, the same day as Windows 11, and will be available for Windows and macOS. If you want Office without a subscription, you will have to be willing to pay upfront for Office 2021. Microsoft has now revealed that pricing starts at $50, but you could pay much more than this. See also: How to sign into… [Continue Reading]