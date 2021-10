Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event– Genshin Impact’s Moonlight Merriment event’s second phase has begun, and so has Liyue’s Moonchase Festival. The former includes three different missions- Moonchase Tales, Moonlight Seeker, and Trail of Delicacies. Interestingly, the Moonlight Seeker mission has opened a new path- the Path of Gentle Breezes. The event tasks include finding Mystmoon […]