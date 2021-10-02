Just $13 Prime shipped and this 10-in-1 wood axe multi-tool is yours (1-year low, 27% off)

Amazon is offering the Kikkerland 10-in-1 Wood Axe Multi-Tool for *$13.20 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. *Note: *Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. It doesn’t matter if you want to chop wood to simply tackle a range of household repairs, this capable multi-tool is here to help. It functions as a hammer, axe, pocket knife, and much more. With a total of 10 functions in store, you’ll be able to knock a wide range of projects. When not in use, all tools can be locked securely in place.



more…