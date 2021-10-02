Amazon’s MacBook-ready Urban Laptop Backpack falls to $13.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack for *$13.60 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Amazon-made bag is ready for any modern MacBook in Apple’s current lineup in addition to similarly-sized PCs, Chromebooks, and more. It’s incredibly affordable and boasts an organizational compartment inside that’s perfect for tidying up everything from pens to keys, a cell phone, and much more. The dimensions of this backpack span 12.5 by 8 by 19.5 inches.



more…