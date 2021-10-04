Acer announces three new laptops Windows 11 laptops + free update to existing computers

Today, Acer announces its first sustainability-focused notebook, the Aspire Vero, launching tomorrow with Windows 11. This laptop uses post-consumer recycled plastic throughout the chassis and keyboard, and also features 100% recyclable packaging. Not only that, but Acer has also announced two new computers, the Swift 5 and Nitro 5, all of which ship with Microsoft’s latest operating system. For more information on Windows 11 with Acer computers, as well as the three new announcements, head below.



more…