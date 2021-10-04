What You Need to Know About the Windows 11 Rollout

Microsoft is ready to begin the Windows 11 rollout, and while this sounds like super-exciting news for its users, there are several things that you need to know about the whole thing. First and foremost, Windows 11 isn’t available as a free upgrade for all devices running Windows 10. In other words, if you’re already on Windows 10, you won’t be getting Windows 11 unless your computer meets the new system requirements. This is because Microsoft has updated the requirements because it wants only new-generation computers to run Windows 11, as the company says this is the only way to experience the best of the operating system right now. Unsupported hardware comes with an increased likelihood of problems, so right now, you’re not recommended to turn to any tricks to get Windows 11 running on an old system. Rollout happening in stages Then, the Windows 11 rollout will happen in stages, so while it starts tomorrow, not everybody will get the new opera...