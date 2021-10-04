OnePlus Nord N10 5G is even more affordable following $60 discount to $240 (New low)

B&H is now offering the unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 128GB 5G Smartphone for* $239.99 shipped* with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $60 in savings attached. This is $10 below the best price we’ve seen before at Amazon, as well.



Entering on the more affordable side of the Android smartphone market these days, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G may not be the most flagship-caliber offering, but still manages to pack some notable features. Centered around its 6.49-inch 90Hz display, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC which pairs with 128GB of storage and a 48MP rear quad-camera setup. Speaking of what you’ll find around back, a fingerprint scanner completes the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



