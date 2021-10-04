Get ready for game night with up to 30% off Catan, Yahtzee, Candyland, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of popular board games by as much as *30% *with prices starting at *$6*. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of popular ways to mix up game night ranging from the 9to5 audience-favorite of Catan to Betrayal at House on the Hill, Clue, Monopoly, and more. Whether you’re just looking to get ready for some game nights inside now that cooler weather is rolling in or want to score a gift for an upcoming occasion, today’s discounts are worth a look. Shop the collection right here and then head below for more.



more…