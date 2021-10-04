Symphony about climate change to headline Maine festival

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The headlining event of this year's Maine Science Festival will be a musical exploration of climate change.



The organizers of the festival said they commissioned composer Lucas Richman to create a symphony about hope in the era of climate change in the Gulf of Maine. The gulf is warming faster than most of the world's oceans.



The organizers said the Bangor Symphony Orchestra will perform the premier of the work, called “The Warming Sea,” at the Maine Science Festival on March 19.



Festival organizers said Richman's work was informed by discussions with scientists, researchers, experts and Maine middle school students. The performance will also include a women's and children's choir. It will take place at Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.



The Maine Science Festival began in 2015 and hosts dozens of events during its five-day March festival.