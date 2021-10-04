Ahead of tomorrow's big launch, Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22471

Tomorrow is a huge day for Microsoft as it’s when Windows 11 starts to roll out to the first batch of compatible systems. Work continues apace on the new operating system though, and Microsoft today releases a new build to Insiders in the Dev Channel. Build 22471 is the lone build this week and comes with a large number of fixes. The only change of note in this build is that Microsoft is renaming TabletInputService to TextInputManagementService to better represent how its purpose has expanded over the years. Fixes in this build include: [Taskbar] Fixed an underlying issue that was… [Continue Reading]