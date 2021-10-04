Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms suffered a worldwide outage Monday that has still not been fixed. The company did not say what might be causing the…Full Article
The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:45 ET.
Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are all down, as of this posting, and now error messages on Twitter are getting people worried..