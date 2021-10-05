The Official Windows 11 ISO Images Are Now Available for Download

Windows 11 is now available for download, so Microsoft has also released the official ISO images for users who want to do a clean install of the operating system on their devices. At the same time, the ISO images also allow for easy testing in a virtual machine, which comes in handy especially for enterprises who are trying to determine if the operating system is fully compatible with the machines in their fleet and whether any compatibility issues are encountered. As far as enterprises are concerned, Microsoft has also announced that Windows 11 is now available through WSUS, coming with 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education versions. “Windows 11 is available through familiar channels and processes including Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Windows Update for Business, and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC) for phased deployment using Microsoft Endpoint Ma...