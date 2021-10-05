Windows 10 PCs Must Run Version 2004 or Later to Receive Windows 11

With Windows 11 already available, many are hoping to be included in the first wave of production devices getting the new operating system, though Microsoft has repeatedly said on multiple occasions that the whole thing is taking place in waves and it expects the rollout to come to an end in mid-2022. In other words, not everybody is getting Windows 11 today, but if you believe your computer should be able to receive the operating system today, there’s something else you need to check. The Redmond-based software giant explains that only Windows 10 devices that are running version 2004 or later will be offered the update to Windows 11. And also importantly, they must have the September 14 updates installed, otherwise, Windows 11 wouldn’t show up on Windows Update. To put it simply, only up-to-date Windows 10 devices will be offered the new operating system, otherwise, computers running an older version need to be updated before getting Windows 11. The roll...