Hisense 2021 ULED 75-inch 4K Android Smart TV hits Amazon low at $995 (Up to $399 off), more

Amazon is now offering the 75-inch 2021 model Hisense ULED 4K Premium Quantum Dot QLED Android Smart TV for *$994.99 shipped*. Matched at Walmart. Originally $1,394 and currently fetching $1,050 at Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $399 off the original listing, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. An affordable way to bring home a 4K Ultra HD 75-inch panel, this is one supports Dolby Atmos and Vision tech with an included voice remote and built-in Google Assistant commands. This Android TV provides direct access to all streaming services and thousands of apps alongside four HDMI inputs, USB ports, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and Amazon offers a “100 day risk-free trial” with purchase here. More details below.



