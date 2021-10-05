Qualys offers free ransomware risk assessment

Ransomware continues to be a major issue, with the FBI recently reporting a 62 percent year-on-year increase for the period ending July 31. Unpatched vulnerabilities, device misconfigurations, internet-facing assets and unauthorized software rank consistently among the top attack vectors, but how can businesses track them down? Cloud-based security specialist Qualys is releasing a Ransomware Risk Assessment Service to provide companies with visibility into their ransomware exposure and automate the patching and configuration changes needed to reduce their risk. What's more because it's Cybersecurity Awareness Month Qualys is making the solution available free for 60 days. "Ransomware risk is top of… [Continue Reading]