Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen believes in the 'potential' of social platform
Published
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen warned senators about the dangers of the social media website, but still holds on to hope for the platform.
Published
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen warned senators about the dangers of the social media website, but still holds on to hope for the platform.
CNN’s John Avlon proposes some solutions to regulate Facebook after former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed the..
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist has stunned lawmakers and the public with revelations of the company’s..