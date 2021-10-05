UGREEN’s aluminum Type-C/USB-A SATA enclosure plunges to $11 (All-time low)

The official UGREEN storefront via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Type-C/USB-A M.2 SATA Enclosure for *$11.19 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This enclosure is ready to accept 2280/2260/2242/2230 SATA solid-state drives and boasts both USB-A and Type-C connectivity. It delivers up to 6Gb/s speeds, which trounces what flash and traditional hard drives are capable of. The shell is made of aluminum alloy that’s ready to aide in heat dissipation. A plug-and-play design ensures this unit is ready to work with macOS, Windows, and the list goes on.



