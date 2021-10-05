Threat hunting on a budget -- it's not as hard as you think…

With recent figures suggesting that global losses from cybercrime now total over $1 trillion, an effective threat hunting program has become essential to every business’s data security -- and long-term future. Establishing one from scratch may seem like a monumental task but that doesn’t have to be the case. Like so many things in life, the hardest part is taking that first step. Even on a tight budget, there are numerous ways -- with SIEM, logs, and analytics -- that security professionals can get a robust threat hunting program up and running. Below are the three main steps involved: Step one:… [Continue Reading]