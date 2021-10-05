Save $100 on AirPods Max and finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones

Adorama is now discounting the Apple AirPods Max to *$449 shipped* in several styles. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date at $30 under our previous mention and the lowest in months. If you’ve yet to hear for yourself what Apple’s latest pair of hi-fi cans have in-store, now is your chance.



Everything kicks off with a build that’s every bit as premium as the audio fidelity, with AirPods Max sporting an aluminum frame that pairs with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Then you throw in the best-in-class active noise cancellation and ambient audio mode alongside Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio, and its 20-hour battery life and you’re looking at as compelling of a personal listening experience as you’ll find. Our hands-on review breaks down why these premium offers are worth the cash, which should be an easier sell thanks to the $100 discount. Head below for more.



more…