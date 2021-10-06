More Than Half of Apple Users Not Impressed with iPhone 13

Apple has launched the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7 last month, and while the smartphone is already up for grabs, the new smartwatch is projected to hit the shelves later this month. But according to a survey conducted by SellCell, this year’s generation isn’t necessarily really impressive, as no less than 64 percent of the respondents said they are not very or even not at all excited with the new products. “When asked what they think of the new iPhone 13 lineup, 14.4% of Apple users said it is “extremely” or “very exciting”; 21.5% rated it “somewhat exciting”; 64.1% deem it “not very” or “not at all” exciting,” the survey reveals. Out of the existing iPhone users, only 23.2 percent of them said they plan to purchase an iPhone 13. So with less than 1 in four iPhone owners planning an upgrade, it’s hard to believe the iPhone 13 would generate a supercycle, as many customers might de...