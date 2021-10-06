UK businesses are attacked every 47 seconds

UK businesses faced a new cyberattack every 47 seconds over the summer as the volume of attempts to breach their systems online increased following an earlier slowdown. Analysis of commercial internet traffic from business ISP Beaming shows that the attack rate increased by four percent between July and September, having fallen in the second quarter. UK businesses experienced 168,975 cyberattacks each, on average, in the third quarter of 2021, the equivalent of 1,837 per day. Remotely controlled IoT applications and systems are the most popular targets for cybercriminals, attracting 162 attacks per day. Attempts to breach web applications also increased… [Continue Reading]