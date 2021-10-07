How to get Windows 11 on your PC today

Windows 11 is here! Well, it is for some people. If you’re currently running Windows 10 and you navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, you’ll have already verified whether your PC meets the system requirements to receive the update. Assuming it passes muster, Microsoft would like you to wait for the update to be offered to you. But what if you can’t wait, or want to use the opportunity to create a clean install of Windows 11? What options are available to you? SEE ALSO: Install Windows 11 on 'incompatible' systems using Microsoft's official registry hack… [Continue Reading]