Galaxy Z Flip 3 diary: Foldable durability has a ways to go, despite Samsung’s admirable efforts
Published
I’ve been enamored by foldable smartphones ever since Samsung launched its original Galaxy Fold, but there’s no denying this technology is in its early days. Even as phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 inch their way into the mainstream market, it takes just one flaw to serve as a reminder that these phones still have some progress to make when it comes to durability, specifically with the glass.
