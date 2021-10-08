A timeline of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Published
A new Senate report published Thursday details the ways in which then-President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.Full Article
Published
A new Senate report published Thursday details the ways in which then-President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.Full Article
CNN’s Anderson Cooper takes a closer look at the ongoing efforts by former President Donald Trump and some Republicans to..
CNN’s John Berman breaks down all the ways Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 presidential election and what he is still doing..