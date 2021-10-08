Rockstar’s new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy hits PS, Xbox, Switch, and PC in 2021, iOS/Android next year

After rumors started to ramp up in August, Rockstar has now officially confirmed the upcoming re-release of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as part of the new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. Officially known as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the upcoming collection of GTA titles will indeed feature upgraded visuals and enhancements, all while maintaining the original charm, according to Rockstar. Head below for more details on the new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.



