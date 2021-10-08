Steve Bannon tells House committee he won't comply with a subpoena for January 6 investigation
Trump, citing executive privilege, instructed Steve Bannon not to comply with the subpoena issued by House investigators.Full Article
More than a week after subpoenaing former aide to President Trump Dan Scavino to cooperate with its investigation into the January..
