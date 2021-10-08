A mid-century vibe awaits with this Christopher Knight arm chair at $136 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Felicity Mid-Century Arm Chair for *$135.99 shipped*. For comparison, this chair just dropped from a price of $176, but usually sells for closer to $160. This means you’re savings a minimum of $24 while also cashing in on the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This affordable arm chair is ready to uplift the look of almost any space whether it be your living room, bedroom, or home office. It’s touted as being able to “will match any décor you currently have.” Measurements work out to 29.5 by 25 by 31.6 inches and the chair features polyester fabric that’s upheld by birch legs.



