Comment: Here’s why the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a notable upgrade for many users

Rumors and leakers created enormous anticipation around Apple Watch Series 7. Multiple reports suggested it would receive a major redesign, improved battery life, and a faster S7 chip that would make people forget about the lack of new sensors.



But during the “California Streaming” event, we discovered that the Apple Watch Series 7 is not at all like the rumors suggested, which led to disappointment for some Apple Watch fans. Now that the Watch is finally available to pre-order, here’s why you shouldn’t care that much for this “S” year of the device.



