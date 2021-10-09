Today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box slashes up to 50% off standing desks, converters, more from $60

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, FlexiSpot is offering up to *50% off* workstations, desks, and more. Our top pick is the FlexiSpot 31-inch Standing Desk Converter for *$59.99 shipped*. Typically selling for $120, this offer shaves $60 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just one time before. If you’d love to stand up while you work and love the desk you currently own, this converter could be just the thing. It boasts a sturdy frame that only weighs in at 23 pounds. The work surface spans 28.4 by 16.3 inches, providing plenty of room for a laptop, monitor, and more. Gas springs make this unit a cinch to lift and keeping required effort to a minimum. Continue reading to find more of our top picks from the sale that are up to *$75 off*.



more…