Wyze Cam V3 delivers an affordable smart home upgrade at 2021 low of $30 (Reg. $36)

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera for *$30.29 shipped*. Typically fetching $36, like you’d pay directly from Wyze with the included shipping fee, you’re looking at the best price of the year that’s a few cents under our previous mention and an all-around rare chance to save. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage, added motion detection, and continuous recording. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below more.



more…