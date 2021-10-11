Microsoft Teams Is Coming to the Microsoft Store on Windows 11

Microsoft is bringing Microsoft Teams to the Microsoft Store on Windows 11, according to a new report, while several other big apps, including TeamSpeak, are also projected to land in the overhaul store on the new operating system. According to a report from Deskmodder, the download links for the Microsoft Store listing belonging to Microsoft Teams are already live, though, at this point, the application isn’t showing up for everybody. For example, searching for Microsoft Teams on my Windows 11 PC doesn’t point me to the app, so most likely, the Redmond-based software giant is still running some experiments before making the app available for everybody. Microsoft Teams listed in the Microsoft Store makes total sense, especially as the company wants to make the store the one destination for everything. And in Windows 11, the store is getting a massive...