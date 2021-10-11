Microsoft warns of new Windows 11 problems with apps using unusual registry keys

Microsoft has shared details of a new known issue with Windows 11. The company has confirmed that a problem exists with apps that use certain characters in registry keys. As a result of the discovery, Microsoft has put a compatibility hold in place that means people with problematic apps installed will not be offered Windows 11 via Windows Update. The issue is under investigation. See also: Microsoft security features are hampering game performance in Windows 11 Installing Windows 11 could damage your computer Speed up Windows 11 by disabling Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) It seems that the issue is related to,… [Continue Reading]