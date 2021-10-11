Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles

After getting a look at the new 20th anniversary peripherals last week, Microsoft has today taken to its official Xbox blog to unveil the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles. These special edition versions of Microsoft’s flagship home console come in celebration of last week’s launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – the station’s take on Nintendo’s Smash Bros. mascot brawler– that features characters from SpongeBob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X consoles as well as details on how to score one.



