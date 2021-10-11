VUDU’s 3-for-$15 mix-n-match 4K movie sale discounts Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, more

VUDU is back with a mix-and-match three for *$15* 4K movie sale. Our favorite trio is War of the Worlds, Arrival, and Jack Reacher. Individually purchased, you’d pay $15 for War of the Worlds, $10 for Arrival, and $15 for Jack Reacher, with this sale delivering a combined savings of $25. Today’s deal makes the movies just $5 each and is a match for what we normally see them fall to in VUDU or iTunes discounts. Adapted from the classic H.G. Wells story, Tom Cruise takes center stage in the latest War of the Worlds rendition in 4K. Alongside that, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner star together in Arrival for a thrilling journey after a mysterious spacecraft touches down on earth. Tom Cruise again takes over your TV in Jack Reacher, where an ex-military investigator brings a best-selling novel to life. There are quite a few options to choose from in VUDUs sale, but you can head below for some of our other favorite picks.



