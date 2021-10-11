Bidens attend their nephew's wedding to a former Real Housewives TV star
Cuffe Owens is the son of President Joe Biden's sister. Owens is marrying Meghan King, who was a cast member of "Real Housewives of Orange County."Full Article
President Joe Biden attended his nephew's wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.
Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens are getting married! According to a tweet from NBC’s White House correspondent Kelly..