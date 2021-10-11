NASA Says Boeing’s Starliner Won’t Launch Until 2022

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rollout out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test mission, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The Orbital Flight Test with be Starliner’s maiden mission to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission, currently targeted for a 6:26 a.m. EST launch on Dec. 20, will serve as an end-to-end test of the system's capabilities. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)



The vessel was supposed to head off to the International Space Station (ISS) in August, but a last-minute issue with fuel valves caused an abort, and attempting to fix the valves has proven challenging. NASA now says Starliner won't launch until 2022 as Boeing works to verify the cause and develop a fix to prevent similar failures in the future.