Get 'DearMob iPhone Manager' for Windows/macOS ($69.95 value) FREE for a limited time

DearMob iPhone Manager, from Digiarty (WinXDVD), is an easy to use program that lets you transfer, manage, backup and restore your iPhone or iPad. If you’re always running out of space on your Apple device, you can use this tool to quickly manage your storage, and it’s available for both Windows and Mac. With DearMob iPhone Manager, you can: Bulk transfer videos, music, photos, contacts, messages, apps and apps data, ebooks, etc between iPhone/iPad and computer. Migrate all your data to new iPhone like iPhone 13 in minutes. Back up iPhone/iPad before upgrading to new iOS 15.1 in case of… [Continue Reading]