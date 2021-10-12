Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10, Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Sonic Mania on Nintendo Switch for *$9.99* in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $20, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is 50% off the going rate and a great time to add it to your library. You’ll also find some more classic Sonic titles on sale via the eShop down below, just make sure you dive into our coverage of the upcoming SEGA Genesis Nintendo Switch Online titles and controller while you’re at it. Multiple playable characters join Sonic on an all-new 2D adventure “with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army.” Head below for more including Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Rayman Legends, Collection of Mana, Cuphead, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and much more.



