Home Depot takes up to $200 off Milwaukee, DEWALT, more + $199 6-tool RYOBI combo kit

This week only only, as part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot offers up to *$200 off* various Milwaukee, Makita, DEWALT, and RYOBI power tools and combo kits. Shipping is free across the board, and many items are available with no-cost in-store pickup. Our favorite from this sale is the Milwaukee M18 7-tool Combo Kit at *$799*. For comparison, it normally goes for $999 with today’s deal saving you 20%, marking the best price that we’ve seen since July. Milwaukee’s expansive kit includes everything you need to tackle just about any DIY task you’ll come across. This comes from the fact that it includes a Hackzall, multi oscillating tool, circular saw, cut off angle grinder, drill/driver, impact driver, and LED worklight. You’ll also find two 3Ah batteries included as well as a tool bag and charger to round it out. Rated a stellar 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy DIYers. Head on over to Home Depot’s landing page to see everything on sale, and be sure to keep reading to find a *$199* 6-tool combo kit from RYOBI that we’re currently seeing discounted.



