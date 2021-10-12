Target offers BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: eShop, Switch Online, Xbox, more
Published
Target has now launched a promotion on gaming gift cards and subscription memberships with a new *buy one get one at 15% off*. This is a great way to score some essentially free credit towards games and other content on a wide range of services you were likely going to purchase anyway. Today’s promotion includes gift cards and more for the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox credit, Xbox cards, and much more. Head below for a closer look.
more…