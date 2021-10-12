Land a year of Men’s or Women’s Health magazine for just $4.50 shipped + more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a Deals of the Week sale with some notable offers on Men’s and Women’s Health magazines as well as a couple other rock-bottom offers. You can now score a 1-year subscription to Men’s or Women’s Health for *$4.50* each with free delivery every month, zero sales tax, and no chance of auto-renewals. Men’s Health currently fetches $9 per year at Amazon where Women’s Health goes for $8 making today’s deal the lowest price we can find and slightly below the usual $5 offers we see on the weekends. More details below.



more…