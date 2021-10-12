eBay takes up to $550 off cert. refurb Samsung Galaxy S20 series with bundled gift cards

Samsung is partnering with eBay to bundle upwards of $100 gift cards with its lineup of unlocked previous-generation Galaxy smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board and everything includes a 2-year warranty. Our top pick is the Galaxy S20 Ultra at *$950* with a $100 gift card. Originally fetching $1,400 and still selling for as much at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $550 in savings from the combined value and delivers the best price of the year.



Centered around a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung’s S20 Ultra delivers all-day battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. Other notable features here include 5G connectivity, expandable microSD card storage, and reverse wireless charging. All of these specs make the S20 Ultra a compelling option for those who aren’t quite sold on the newer S21 series devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.



