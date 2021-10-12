Tested: Is Coach’s luxurious pebbled leather iPhone 13 Wrap Case worth the price tag?

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new Coach iPhone 13 Leather Slim Wrap Case. The Coach iPhone 13 case lineup was one of the first out of the gate this year alongside the Incipio models, and it’s time to take a closer look at the fashion brand’s latest covers for Apple’s new handsets. Head below for a closer look at our Coach iPhone 13 Leather Slim Wrap Case review in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.



more…