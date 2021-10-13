Microsoft “celebrated” Patch Tuesday this week, and given the rollout of Windows 11 started a few weeks ago, the company came up with a new cumulative update for the first devices that received the new operating system as well. The very first cumulative update aimed at Windows 11 is therefore KB5006674, and according to the official changelog, which actually includes just a single line of text, it is specifically aimed at resolving a compatibility issue hitting the original release of the OS. Microsoft says it has resolved some compatibility problems between Intel networking software and Windows 11, so if you’ve previously experienced such issues before too, just make sure that you install the new cumulative update available today. “Addresses known compatibility issues between some Intel “Killer” and “SmartByte” networking software and Windows 11 (original release). Devices with the affected software might drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets under certain co...Full Article
Microsoft Releases the First Cumulative Update for Windows 11
