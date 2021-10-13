What Windows 11? Microsoft Releases New Windows 7 Monthly Rollup

The whole world is entirely about Windows 11 these days, but for some users, this doesn’t necessarily matter, as they’re still stuck with Windows 7 on some of their workstations. Needless to say, most of these users are employees of companies that couldn’t perform the switch to newer operating systems due to various problems, so their only option was to continue running Windows 7 and pay for custom support from Microsoft. This is the reason the Redmond-bases software giant still releases updates as part of the monthly Patch Tuesday cycle, though very important to know is that not everybody running Windows 7 is getting these updates but only customers (all of them companies) paying for them. Enter new monthly rollup The October 2021 monthly rollup for Windows 7 is KB5006743, and it includes several fixes, including for a bug that causes the Internet print server to fail to package the driver to send to the client. In addition, Microsoft says the ...