Microsoft releases KB5006674 update for Windows 11 to fix networking problems and more

It's now a week since Microsoft started the rollout of Windows 11, and the latest version of the operating system has just received its first cumulative patch. With the release of the KB5006674 update, Microsoft is addressing one of the compatibility issues that was preventing some people from upgrading to Windows 11. Taking the Windows 11 version number up to 22000.258, the update fixes issues found between the operating system and some Intel networking software. See also: Download Windows Subsystem for Linux app from the Windows 11 Microsoft Store Microsoft warns of new Windows 11 problems with apps using unusual… [Continue Reading]