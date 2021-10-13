Documents show Amazon gaming search results to promote its brands while copying rival products in India

When it comes to accusations of fixing search results, it is usually the likes of Google in the firing line, but documents seen by Reuters show that Amazon has engaged in such activities. The news agency obtained thousands of internal Amazon documents cited as evidence that the company not only "ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs", but also that it was "manipulating search results to boost its own product lines". The allegations relate to Amazon's Indian market and appear to show that the company was using proprietary data about other brands and company selling on its platform to determine… [Continue Reading]