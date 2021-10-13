Bundle all-new LEGO kits with Best Buy gift cards: Infinity Gauntlet, R2-D2, and more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is bundling a series of all-new LEGO sets with Best Buy gift cards in various denominations. You’ll find everything from the latest Star Wars and Marvel sets to unique collaborations with adidas and more at some of the best values to date. Our top pick is the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet with a $10 gift card at *$69.99*. Delivering $10 in added value, you’re looking at the best sale of any kind with today’s offer beating our previous mention’s value by $5.



Stacking up to 590 pieces, this collectible recreation of an iconic Marvel relic is covered in chrome gold bricks to give it an authentic look. Complete with a display stand at the bottom, there’s also all six of the Infinity Stones and posable fingers which can be positioned to recreate the iconic snap and more. We found the set to be a must-have in our hands-on review, and that was at full price. Head below for more.



