Crypto trading scam targets iPhone users looking for love

Researchers at Sophos have uncovered a cryptocurrency trading scam that targets iPhone users through popular dating apps, such as Bumble and Tinder. Researchers have code-named the threat 'CryptoRom' and have discovered a Bitcoin wallet controlled by the attackers that contains nearly $1.4 million in cryptocurrency, allegedly collected from victims. "The CryptoRom scam relies heavily on social engineering at almost every stage," says Jagadeesh Chandraiah, senior threat researcher at Sophos. "First, the attackers post convincing fake profiles on legitimate dating sites. Once they've made contact with a target, the attackers suggest continuing the conversation on a messaging platform. They then try… [Continue Reading]