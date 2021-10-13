Stacktrace Podcast 157: “Very close to folding”

John and Rambo share their bets, hopes, and predictions for Apple’s upcoming “Unleashed” event. Will we finally see a new, Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pro, and what other products might make an appearance at the event? Also, SwiftUI backward compatibility, and re-prioritizing projects in preparation for new OS releases.



*Sponsored by Shortcut:* The project management tool built specifically for software development teams. Start your extended two-month free trial at shortcut.com/sundell.



*Download MP3*



more…